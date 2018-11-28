Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Well-Suited for Indian Wedding!!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wear Traditional Indian Garb Ahead of Wedding

It's Priyanka Chopra's world and Nick Jonas is not just living in it ... he's living it up.

Nick and Priyanka were decked out in traditional Indian suits in her hometown of Mumbai Wednesday as they kicked off pre-wedding festivities. Priyanka wore an embroidered pastel blue suit and Nick sported a pink kurta.

They were outside Priyanka's parents' house as they headed to a puja -- think prayer service.

The couple's reportedly getting married this coming weekend in Jodhpur ... which is about a 12-hour drive outside of New Delhi. Nick's been 100 percent committed to following Indian traditions leading up to the big day. Remember ... the couple had a roka ceremony at their engagement party.

They're both "all in" -- bindis and all -- as the countdown continues.