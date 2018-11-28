Man Shoots Son During Thanksgiving Fight Over NFL Kneeling Protests

A North Carolina man grabbed a shotgun and fired at his son during a HEATED Thanksgiving Day argument about kneeling players in the NFL.

Here's the deal ... cops say 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid had invited family members over to his home for Turkey Day when his two sons began arguing about NFL kneelers.

The sons began fighting and Jorge tried to break it up -- but realized his kids were too strong. So, he went and got his shotgun.

Officials say Jorge told his 21-year-old son -- who appeared intoxicated -- to leave the home.

Things began to escalate again -- and the son allegedly threw a water bottle at Jorge, striking him in the face -- and causing him to squeeze the trigger on his gun.

The shot connected with his son -- striking him in the hand and leg. Jorge told cops he checked on his son, made sure he wasn't seriously injured and then went inside to change his clothes.

As for Jorge, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He's since been released.

