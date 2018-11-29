Drake Lawsuit I Can Knock the 'Hebrew Hustle' ... That Name's Offensive!!!

Drake Offended by 'Hebrew Hustle,' Sues Publishing Co. for Using His Image

Drake is highly offended by a music publishing company for allegedly using his image without his permission, but also for playing off a Jewish stereotype. The company's name is Hebrew Hustle.

Drake's been in legal battles with the publisher/management co. for years. Hebrew Hustle first sued him over a sample in his song, "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2." Now, he's suing the co., claiming it used his name and image on its website ... leading the public to think they're working with him.

In new docs filed in that suit, Drake's lawyers call out the company over its name, saying, "The very name of Hebrew Hustle is offensive, as it perpetuates stereotypes regarding persons of Jewish heritage, such as [Drake]."

Drizzy's legal team says he would never have allowed the company to use his image due to its offensive name. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake wants damages for the "mental distress" and "humiliation" suffered from any perceived connection to Hebrew Hustle -- plus any money the company made from using his likeness.

By the way, Drake beat HH last year in the lawsuit over his sample. Sooo ... mazel?