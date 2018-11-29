Kate Middleton Keeping Up With Meghan ... I'm Glamorous Too!!!

Kate Middleton Focusing on Public Image, Keeping Up with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton wants everyone to know Meghan Markle isn't the only Royal with impeccable style ... because Kate's doing everything she can to keep up with Meghan's public image.

Our Royal sources say Kate is attending more events than she used to, and she's paying much more attention to her looks ... we're talking wardrobe, hair, jewelry, make-up, the whole nine yards. Basically, we're told Kate wants to be more visible now that Meghan is commanding the spotlight.

As you can see, Kate has totally switched up her look ... combining Princess Diana's favorite tiara with a fancy necklace and a new gown by Alexander McQueen. This ensemble for a recent state banquet is quite different from the looks we'd gotten used to seeing Kate wear.

When she attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday party on Nov. 14, Kate wore her hair up ... showing off bare shoulder under very glitzy earrings. Again, a style we hadn't seen much. For what it's worth, Meghan also wore her hair up at that event.

Kate's been busting out some outfits from way back in the day -- she's no fool and knows that gets more coverage. Check out Kate this year in her 2012 Jenny Packham dress. All she really changed was wearing her hair down, and it still looks stunning.

Usually, she recycles a year-old jacket or two, not a dress she wore 6 years ago -- a clear sign she's trying something new.

It's interesting ... Kate's image focus comes amid reports of tension between her and Meghan, and between William and Harry. We've reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, but so far no word back.