LeBron James Producing Movie About His Life

LeBron James has ANOTHER movie in the works -- but this one is based on his own life!

The NBA superstar -- along with his producing partner Maverick Carter and SpringHill Entertainment -- are moving forward with a flick based on the book, "Shooting Stars" ... about Bron's youth basketball team.

LeBron co-authored the book with famed writer Buzz Bissinger -- the guy who wrote "Friday Night Lights."

The story is a real-life tale about how LeBron and his childhood friends beat the odds to win a championship and form lifelong bonds.

The movie will be directed by Chris Robinson (according to Variety) -- the super famous music video director who did "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" with Jay-Z and Beyonce.

He also directed the FOX series, "Star."

LeBron has his hands full off the court -- he's working on several Hollywood projects including reboots of "Friday the 13th" and "House Party" ... along with other TV shows.