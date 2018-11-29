TMZ

11/29/2018 6:35 AM PST

LeBron James Sings Kendrick Lamar At Date Night with Savannah

EXCLUSIVE

LeBron James was in a great mood after his Beverly Hills date night with his wife, Savannah, on Wednesday -- singing a Kendrick Lamar song on his way out of the restaurant. 

The NBA superstar hit up Avra -- one of his favorite spots in town -- where the two dined on Greek food and then exited out the back to their waiting 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 ... a car with a base price of $240k. 

LeBron wasn't in the mood to talk about his Lakers -- or the upcoming Deontay Wilder fight -- but serenaded everyone to Kendrick's "Alright."

And, if you're wondering about Bron's "Me Over We" sweatshirt -- it ain't cheap either ... it's made by Cactus Plant Flea Market and we've seen it being sold for up to $500 online. 

James and the Lakers didn't have a game last night -- but they do play on Thursday ... taking on the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center. 

As for Bron's love of Avra -- he's taken Savannah to the spot on a previous date night and famously had his "Welcome to Hollywood" dinner there with Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino right after he signed his Lakers contract. 

