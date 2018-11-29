Surf Legend Bruce Irons Arrested for 'DUI Drugs'

Pro surfing star Bruce Irons was arrested last week for driving under the influence of drugs ... cops say.

The 39-year-old Hawaiian surfer was approached by the Newport Beach Police Dept. on Nov. 22 at 9:23 AM.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports Irons was found passed out behind the wheel of a running car at a gas station. Cops responded, found Irons, woke him up and determined he was under the influence of drugs. He was arrested without incident.

According to police records, Irons was booked for DUI Drugs, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving without a valid license. Bail was set at $2,500.

Bruce Irons is a legend in the surf world -- he's won several tournaments over the years including the 2008 Rip Curl Pro Search. He also famously beat Kelly Slater at the 2001 Billabong Pipeline Masters.

Bruce is also the younger brother of surf legend Andy Irons -- the 3-time world surfing champion who died in 2010 from a drug overdose at a hotel in Texas.

Both Bruce and Andy struggled with substance abuse -- something Bruce spoke about in the documentary "Andy Irons: Kissed By God."

Here's hoping he can find a way to conquer his demons ...