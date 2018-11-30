Larry Johnson Rips Kareem Hunt 'Should've Learned From My Mistakes'

Larry Johnson Rips Kareem Hunt, 'Should've Learned From My Mistakes'

Breaking News

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson says he's "really f*cking upset" with Kareem Hunt -- saying the young NFL star should have learned lessons from the terrible mistakes LJ made.

Remember, Johnson -- who was a great running back for the Chiefs back in the day -- had several issues with violence toward women during his NFL career ... and has openly talked about how he regrets the choices he made.

So, when he saw the TMZ Sports video showing Hunt attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February ... Johnson lashed out.

"I thought I made my mistakes painfully clear!!!! I thought I was a perfect example of what NOT to do!!!!"

"I thought by speaking aloud about my pitfalls that players after me could see these situations before they’d happen. REALLY F*CKING UPSET KAREEM."

Back in 2003 -- the same year LJ was a 1st-round pick in the NFL Draft -- Johnson was arrested for waving a gun at his then-girlfriend.

He was arrested again in 2005 and 2008 for allegedly getting violent with women and in 2012 he was convicted in a case where he strangled a woman in a Vegas hotel.

Since then, Johnson has made several public service announcement denouncing his violent past and encouraging people to seek help so they don't repeat his mistakes.