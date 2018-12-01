Bryce Harper's Mega-Deal Will Get Us All Paid, Says Nationals Teammate

Bryce Harper Mega-Deal Will Get Us All Paid ... Says Nats Teammate

MLB players everywhere are rootin' like hell for Bryce Harper to ink the richest free-agent deal of all-time ... 'cause it means they'll get PAID eventually too -- so says Anthony Rendon.

Harper's (ex?) Nationals teammate tells TMZ Sports if Bryce signs the rumored $400 MIL deal he's expected to be offered -- players will have HUGE bargaining power over teams.

"Obviously if he drives up the free agency market, then I think it's going to help a lot of the players that are going to become free agents later on down the road. So, he's going to help other guys."

Of course ... that means Rendon is about to be the BIGGEST Harper cheerleader -- 'cause the 3rd baseman is set to be a free agent next offseason ... and could be the biggest fish available.

BTW ... both Rendon and Harper are repped by Scott Boras -- so, yeah ... Rendon's REALLY backing his boy this free agency period!!