Clippers Are Better Than 'Lob City' Days Says Ex-NBA Star

Sorry, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the new Clippers are better than you're 'Lob City' boys, that's according to ex-NBA Slam Dunk champion Dee Brown, who says the new team is a real force.

The Clips are currently #1 in the West (crazy right?) and when we got Brown -- the GM of the Clippers G-League team -- he told our guy it's no fluke because this team is built differently.

"Before we had the Lob City, now we got the grind team."

Of course, we had to ask which version of the Clippers Brown thinks are superior, and he's rolling with Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverly and Danilo Gallinari over the names mentioned above.

"It's better for us, it's the way our team's built."

Somewhere, Blake Griffin is hot as fish grease ... actually no, it's freezing in Detroit right now.