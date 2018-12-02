Vicente Fox on El Chapo Yes to Conjugal Visits But ...

Ex-Mexico Prez Vicente Fox says El Chapo Should Get Conjugal Visits

EXCLUSIVE

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says even criminals have needs ... so he's down for El Chapo to get down in prison so long as he remains there. Forever.

We got Fox at Reagan National Airport Friday and talked to him a little bit about El Chapo ... specifically how a judge denied the drug lord's request to let him hug his wife in court. Sounds like Fox thinks that was harsh ... even for someone as notorious as Chapo.

But, it doesn't end there ... we ask Fox if he'd be OK with El Chapo getting conjugal visits. The former Prez says yes but he's got one condition.