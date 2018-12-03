Bernie Williams Reveals Losers Of Robinson Cano Trade, Yankees Fans!

Bernie Williams tells TMZ Sports the Mets trade for Robinson Cano is great for the 2nd baseman ... but not so much for his ex-team -- 'cause Bernie says Yankees fans are gonna hate it!!
Remember, Cano used to be a beast for the Yanks ... but took a big-money deal back in 2014 to play for the Mariners.
But, Robinson was just dealt from Seattle back to NY in a trade with the Mets -- and Bernie says while the move is huge for the 8-time All-Star -- it's bad for pinstripe faithful!!
"I think it's going to be good for him to be back in New York. But, I don't know if Yankees fans are gonna like that, though!!"
As for Cano's game ... Bernie says he's got no doubt the dude will be able to re-energize his career after a season marred by an 80-game PED suspension.
"Oh, yeah, he's got plenty in the tank, man," Bernie says ... "No doubt."