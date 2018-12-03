Diddy Kim's Death Hurts But, I Gotta Keep Going

Diddy Not Giving Up, Taking Things Day By Day in Wake of Kim Porter's Sudden Death

Diddy ﻿is doing his best to keep it together in the aftermath of Kim Porter's sudden death while taking on the role of dad and mom for their kids ... and he tells us the encouragement from his fans is fueling his new grind.

We got Diddy out Monday afternoon in Los Angeles after he took his kids to school and hiked Runyon ... and the music mogul said he's just taking things day by day. Diddy tells us he's doing his best to stay positive and take care of his fam.

Diddy's phone battery died on his hike and he forgot where he parked, but ya can't blame him. He's got a lot on his mind, and rightfully so. It's been less than 3 weeks since Kim died at her home.

But, it wasn't all bad for Diddy. Our photog hooked him up with a ride and a charge, and he eventually found his car.

