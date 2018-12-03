Tekashi69 Concert Organizers Say ... You Bailed So Pay U$ 500 Grand Or Else!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatened with Lawsuit for Bailing on Homecoming Show

EXCLUSIVE

Tekash69 has more legal drama on his hands, but it's got nothing to do with his federal racketeering case.

TMZ's learned Tekashi's being threatened with a lawsuit if he doesn't cough up $500k to Hits Before Fame & DMV Events ... the promoters who fired off legal letters to Tekashi's team claiming that's how much they're owed after 69 bailed on one of their concerts.

TMZ broke the story ... Tekashi was scheduled to perform during Howard University Homecoming weekend in October but the rapper angered thousands of fans when he bailed 35 minutes before doors opened at Echostage in D.C. ... forcing organizers to turn away about 400 people waiting in line.

Making matters worse ... Tekashi turned up a couple hundred miles away at Powerhouse in NJ on the same night.

According to the legal letter, obtained by TMZ, the promoters say they're out the $58,470 paid to Tekashi ... plus loss of ticket sales and rental/marketing expenses, among other things. The promoters want Tekashi to pay up or face a lawsuit.

We reached out to Tekashi's entertainment lawyer, so far, no word back.