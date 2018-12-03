Son of 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco to Star in VH1 Show Featuring the Cartel

'The Godmother of Cocaine' Son Gets VH1 Reality Show The Cartel Goes H'Wood!!!

Move over, "Mob Wives" ... there's a new show getting ready to mark its territory on VH1 with ties to drug cartels.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... VH1 is done casting for its non-scripted show that will feature people whose family is closely associated with the drug trade. We're told one person who made the cut is Michael Corleone Blanco -- the son of the notorious gangster, Griselda Blanco -- aka "The Godmother of Cocaine."

If VH1 wanted a member closely associated to the cartels, look no further than Michael Corleone Blanco, whose mom was Pablo Escobar's inspiration.

For the uninitiated, Griselda -- also nicknamed "The Godmother of the Medellin Cartel" -- reigned terror in Miami during the cocaine wars of the 70s and 80s. She reportedly ordered hits on hundreds and served nearly 2 decades behind bars in the U.S. for drug trafficking and 3 murders.

Griselda -- who once allegedly plotted to kidnap JFK Jr. -- was portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the movie "Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story." She was eventually deported to Colombia and gunned down 6 years ago outside a butcher shop in Medellin.

Her son, named after the 'Godfather' character, owns a clothing line. His website touts Griselda as "the first self-made female billionaire" ... and says his brand is "by hustlers for hustlers."