Kim Kardashian Swarmed By Fans During Opening Of KKW Beauty Pop-Up Shop In Mall

Kim Kardashian Swarmed By Fans ... At KKW Beauty Pop-Up Shop

It was total fandemonium as Kim Kardashian showed up for the grand opening of her newest pop-up shop ... and you gotta see just how wild this crowd went when Kim waltzed in.

Thousands of screaming fans showed up Tuesday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA, where Kim was on hand to open the doors to her KKW Beauty pop-up shop as only she could.

Check out the clip ... the mall is PACKED, with lines stretching in every direction and spilling onto the second floor. It's quite the scene, complete with screams and tons of people clamoring for autographs and selfies as Kim blessed a lucky few with a pic and signature.

The pop-up, which is selling makeup and Kim's perfumes, is open for business through the holiday season.