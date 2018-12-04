'L&HH' Star Lyrica Anderson Says She Had Health Scare After Giving Birth

'L&HH' Star Lyrica Anderson Major Health Scare After New Baby's Birth

'Love & Hip Hop' star Lyrica Anderson ﻿tells us her health got so bad after giving birth to her son, she felt like she was about to die.

Lyrica says after welcoming her and A1's baby boy, Ocean Zion Bentley, into the world Friday ... her health quickly deteriorated. She says things got so bad, doctors had to give her toothbrushes to itch her skin. Yikes!

Check out the clip ... Lyrica compares herself to one of the main characters from "Friday." Hints: PCP and Debo's pigeon coop.

Lyrica was still in her hospital bed as she updated us on all the scary things that started happening to her after the birth. The list is long and, honestly, might act as birth control for the squeamish.

The good news ... Ocean is doing well and Lyrica is on the mend.