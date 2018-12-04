Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Let's Never Stop Celebrating Our Wedding!!!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Magical Wedding Celebration Continues

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are STILL turning up after saying "I Do" ... twice.

The newly-married couple is in Delhi, India still celebrating their nuptials. The whole fam bam -- including his big bro, Joe Jonas, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner -- is at a reception ceremony that was also attended by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, Priyanka's a big deal in India.

As we reported ... Nick and Priyanka's multi-day party included a traditional Christian wedding ceremony as well as a Hindu wedding ceremony that included an intense dance-off and fireworks over the Jodhpur Palace.

The festivities started with a pre-wedding ritual called puja -- like a prayer service -- at Priyanka's parents' house. It was followed by a seemingly endless party all over the Indian country. Tons of guests too ... reportedly more than 200 guests got treated to the wedding of the year.