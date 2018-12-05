Cardi B Here's Kulture!!!

Cardi B Posts First Picture of Baby Kulture, Day After Announcing Offset Split

Cardi B just threw up the first clear, full-faced photo of her and Offset's daughter, Kulture -- and the timing is interesting.

CB posted the close-up shot of baby Kulture Wednesday and captioned it ... "My heart." The kid is super cute, just as we suspected.

It's kinda crazy that Cardi decided to put this out now without much pomp and circumstance ... considering she made such a big fuss about hiding the baby's face for so long.

Of course, she dropped the pic less than 24 hours after announcing she and Offset are done in a video posted Tuesday night.

Best way to change the conversation -- if that's what she's trying to do -- is show off your gorgeous kid.

All together now ... AWWWWW!!!