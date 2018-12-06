Cardi B All My Single Ladies ... This is How You Handle a Breakup!!

Cardi B is Doing Fine After Breakup with Offset, Gets Down in Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's not crying a river -- publicly, anyway --- after breaking up with Offset ... she's too damn busy getting that money.

We got the rapper at E11EVEN nightclub Wednesday night in Miami where she showed off some very colorful locks (very Tekashi-esque of her) and a super tight, see-through dress. Cardi grabbed the mic and did her thing ... showing no signs of a heartbreak. Sorry, Offset.

Life in the single lane seems to suit her well ... she's taking selfies, yukking it up and making it rain out there. Bad Bunny and Teyana Taylor also showed her some love at her table.

You can also see Cardi rapping to her track, "Money" ... and even when "Drip" featuring Migos started blaring through the speakers, things did NOT seem to get awkward. She kept her cool.

Keeping it cool seems to be her thing. As we reported ... Cardi cut Offset loose on Tuesday and said the two remain good friends and business partners. But, as we first reported ... the fact Offset tried orchestrating a threesome with a Cardi wannabe hit too close to home.

Home might be where the heart is ... but Miami's definitely where the money is.

And, that's where Cardi be.