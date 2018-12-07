Floyd Mayweather Doesn't Care If Tenshin Nasukawa Knocks Him Out

Floyd Mayweather 'Doesn't Matter' If Tenshin KOs Me ... I'll Still Be Undefeated

Floyd Mayweather is makin' it crystal clear his fight with Tenshin Nasukawa is strictly entertainment ... and the fight's outcome is irrelevant -- even if Money ends up unconscious on the canvas.

Mayweather and Tenshin addressed the media at Floyd's Vegas gym ... and talked about their highly-anticipated New Year's Eve bout in Japan.

"It's all about entertainment. 9 minutes of entertainment" ... Floyd said.

In fact, fight promoters say there ain't even gonna be judges scoring the 3-round boxing match.

But, what if Tenshin drops Floyd -- who's never been knocked down -- and he can't get up?

"If he gets knocked out. If I get knocked out. It don't go on my record. I'm still 50-0 at the end of the day. So, it really doesn't matter."

Knockin' Floyd out is exactly what Tenshin's trying to do.

"I'm training very hard everyday to face Mr. Mayweather."

Watch him hit the mitts ... he ain't lying.