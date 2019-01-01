Andy Cohen Goes Off on Times Square Security During CNN New Year's Eve Show

Andy Cohen Goes Ballistic Over Times Square Security ... During New Year's Eve Show

Andy Cohen had a fit on the air during his CNN New Year's Eve broadcast over Times Square security and his umbrella.

Andy came back from a commercial with Anderson Cooper and launched on the Times Square Alliance, which ordered him to lose his umbrella ... or else.

It was pouring rain in Times Square and Andy was outraged, calling the order "Grade A BS."

Cohen says, when he initially refused to get rid of the umbrella, a member of the Times Square Alliance threatened to pull CNN's credentials for the next New Year's Eve show. Andy relented, but was furious.

BTW ... Andy also announced the surrogate who is carrying his baby is about to deliver a boy.

Congrats!