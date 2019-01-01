Antonio Brown My New Ring's the G.O.A.T. ... 1,000 Diamonds!!

Antonio Brown Gets 'G.O.A.T.' Ring with 1,000 Diamonds, Worth $20k!

EXCLUSIVE

Antonio Brown is gunning for G.O.A.T. status -- and he's starting with a sick new diamond ring!

Check out AB's new jewelry ... 6.5 carats, 1,000 diamonds and some serious meaning behind it.

Here's what we know ... the Steelers WR hit up Gabriel the Jeweler -- who works with superstars like Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry -- and said he wanted a custom piece to symbolize his quest to become the greatest receiver to ever play.

Gabriel tells TMZ Sports ... he spent countless hours blingin' out the ring with 1,000 micro-pave set VVS diamonds -- explaining, "it's a very precise job."

If you've seen A.B. before ... you've seen Gabriel's work. He's the guy behind Brown's $200,000 gold and diamond birthday pendant, which features the names of Brown's children.

Gabriel was tight-lipped on how much Brown dropped for the G.O.A.T. ring ... but we're told it's valued at $20k!

Your move, Jerry Rice.