Dana White Says Conor McGregor & Khabib Rematch Should Happen In 2019

The Conor McGregor-Khabib rematch WILL go down in 2019 -- so says Dana White ... who tells TMZ Sports it'll happen as long as everything goes according to plan.

The UFC honcho popped by the TMZ offices last week ... and told us there are still some hurdles to clear -- but he thinks Khabib-Conor II will get set sometime in the next 12 months.

"As long as everything goes right, this fight should happen."

Of course, Khabib and Conor are still facing suspensions for their roles in the brawl that broke out at UFC 229 ... and guys like Tony Ferguson and even Max Holloway could get shots at Khabib before Conor does.

But, Dana says if everything lines up the way he thinks it will ... the rematch will happen.

Khabib dominated Conor at UFC 229 on Oct 6 -- forcing the Irishman to tap out in the 4th round.

After the fight, Conor gave a round-by-round breakdown explaining why he lost the fight -- but gave credit to Khabib and vowed to return "with my confidence high."

"If it is not the rematch right away, no problem," Conor said back in October ... "I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon, my fighting fans, I love you all."