Gordon Ramsay Announces Wife is Pregnant

Gordon and his brood posted a New Year's Day announcement that his wife, Tana, is pregnant ... very pregnant.

The kids -- 17-year-old Matilda, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 20-year-old Megan -- were all there for the big reveal. The famous "Hell's Kitchen" chef captioned the video, "Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay's."

Gordon announced in 2016 that his family had a "devastating weekend," saying his then 41-year-old wife suffered a miscarriage when she was 5 months into her pregnancy.

Things look good this time around. It's unclear exactly how far along Tana is, but her baby bump is super prominent. BTW ... Gordon and Tana have been married 22 years.

Happy New Year to the Ramsays ... and congrats!!!