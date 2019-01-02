Montae Nicholson Frantic 911 Calls ... 'Huge Fight!!'

Montae Nicholson Frantic 911 Calls Describe 'Huge Fight' Scene

Montae Nicholson's violent street fight got so out of hand that several people called 911 and frantically described a "huge fight" scene ... according to audio obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Washington Redskins defensive back pummeled a man in the middle of a Virginia street around 2 AM ... and the video we obtained shows the brutal knockout punch.

Seems the brawl went on for some time and created quite the scene ... 'cause several witnesses frantically called 911 for help, describing a wild fight.

"I don't want to interfere in the interaction whatsoever, all I'm saying is I'm in the car and there's a male unconscious on the ground," one witness says.

Another adds, "I need you to come immediately ... we need an ambulance and a fire rescue here immediately!"

Another witness tells dispatch, "There's a fight going on out here ... there's a fistfight that's been going on now!"

23-year-old Nicholson -- 6'2", 215 lbs -- was arrested and booked for assault and battery, and drunk in public.

The Redskins announced just days later they placed Montae on the Reserve/NFI list.

Nicholson played in 14 games for the 'Skins this year, starting 7 of them.