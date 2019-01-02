Colton Underwood Gets Coy When Asked About Losing His Virginity

Colton Underwood Am I Still a Virgin? Well ...

Colton Underwood just swerved REAL hard on the big v-question that everyone wants to know.

The 'Bachelor' star was out Tuesday in NYC and was asked about finding love and whether or not he finally lost his virginity. Colton's sex life has been a major focus of his storyline after he revealed he was still a virgin during "The Bachelorette."

Colton's season premieres next week ... and you gotta imagine just about every woman competing for him will know the 26-year-old might finally be up for getting down.