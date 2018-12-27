Steelers' Antonio Brown Rocks New 'Browns' Gear, Let's Go Cleveland!

Antonio Brown Rallies Steelers Fans WE GOTTA ROOT FOR THE BROWNS!

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season rests on the Cleveland Browns beating the Ravens this weekend ... which is why Antonio Brown just became the new LEADER OF THE DAWG POUND, BABY!!!

Yeah, they're divisional rivals ... but forget all that, AB knows he needs Baker Mayfield and company to shut down Terrell Suggs or they can kiss the playoffs g'bye!

So, Antonio decided to make some slight tweaks to his Steelers jersey to show his commitment -- changing the name on the back from "Brown" to "BROWNS."

The WR posted pics of his gear on social media with the caption, "Who else has their #84 browns jersey ready for this weekend?"

Of course ... even if Cleveland takes care of business in Baltimore -- the Steelers still gotta beat the Bengals to get to the playoff party.

Sounds pretty easy ... but Pitt has lost 4 of its last 5 games -- so anything can go down Sunday.

Getchya popcorn ready!!!