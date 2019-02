TMZ Potato Portrait Contest Keep Your Eyes Peeled .... Time to Vote for the Top Tot!!!

TMZ Potato Portrait Contest: Vote Now for the Top Tot

We asked, and you delivered ... some of the most fantastic potato heads we've ever seen!! TMZ's Potato Portrait contest is officially down to the final 5, and it's time to vote for your favorite.

Whether you're a hot potato or a couch potato, all you gotta do is watch the vids below and cast your vote for the top tot. The prize winner will be announced Thursday on TMZ on TV and TMZ Live, and thousands of bucks are on the line.

Here are the nominees ... which spud's for you?