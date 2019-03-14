Herschel Walker Steelers Are Big Losers ... In Antonio Brown Trade

Herschel Walker Says Steelers Are Big Losers In Antonio Brown Trade

EXCLUSIVE

Herschel Walker says the Steelers took a big L in their trade with the Raiders ... telling TMZ Sports Pittsburgh didn't get nearly enough in return for Antonio Brown.

"It's sad because Antonio Brown is a heck of a player. I think everybody knows that. So, I think that's going to be a loss for Pittsburgh."

If you missed it, the Steelers gave AB away over the weekend to the Raiders for just a 3rd-round pick and a 5th-round pick in next month's NFL draft.

It's interesting ... 'cause Oakland got a 1st-rounder for Amari Cooper last year from the Cowboys, while the Lions got a 3rd-rounder for Golden Tate from the Eagles.

Brown is unanimously considered to be better than those two ... which is why Walker can't understand how Pittsburgh didn't get MORE for the future Hall of Famer.

"It's strange because with a guy as talented as Antonio Brown, you assume they'll get something out of it."

As for this trade changing the future of the Steelers in a way similar to how HIS trade from the Cowboys catalyzed Dallas back in 1989 ... Walker tells us why that's just not possible.