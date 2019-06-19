Guess Who This Bangs Baby Turned Into!

Before this actress fell in love with her costar on a hit CW show, this native from Plantation, Florida lived for a year in Brazil. She's fluent in Portuguese, so that definitely came in handy. She attended American Heritage School, and in her yearbook revealed the strangest thing she does is -- you ready for this? -- chew her ice cream because, according to her, "it's the only way to get the taste." OK?

By the way, she was attending NYU when she landed her breakout role and later scored a role on the Netflix original movie "The Perfect Date."

Can you guess who she is?