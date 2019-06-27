Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sings During His Comedy Show

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Adam Sandler carved some time outta his stand-up concert to give his 10-year-old daughter the spotlight, and the Sandman's apple doesn't fall far from the tree ... she crushed it.

Adam was performing Wednesday night at PNC Bank Arts Center in NJ when he took a break from his own jokes and songs ... to bring out Sunny Madeline Sandler and let her show off her pipes.

Check out the clip ... Sunny starts by timidly telling the crowd "Hi," which prompted Adam to tell her she had nothing to worry about being in front of "the friendliest state in the whole country." She then starts belting out "A Million Dreams" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."

It's a sweet moment when she smiles at the crowd's roaring applause. The crowd was super into it ... lighters (more like cell phones) out, swaying back and forth.