Kate Beckinsale Cozies Up with Noel Gallagher After Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale is hanging out with people her age (eh, sorta) after breaking things off with the spry Pete Davidson -- now, she's chillin' with an older gent ... Noel Gallagher.

The actress was spotted sitting next to the Oasis frontman Friday during Bob Dylan and Neil Young's set at the Hyde Park music festival in London -- where they looked awfully cozy as they watched the summertime tunes ... apparently, having a grand ol' time.

Kate and Noel were all smiles as they chatted it up from the stands, and it even seemed as though Kate was whispering sweet nothings to Noel at one point.

That ... or it was just really loud, and she had to get close to talk. Fact is, there were no immediate signs of intimacy between the two -- so they could just be buds and not be romantically involved at all. But, if they are boo'd up ... it's interesting.

Kate seems to like her fellas young -- we've seen it in Pete (whom Kate was with for a bit earlier this year) as well as Matt Rife ... another strapping 20-something she dated in 2017 (who ominously issued a warning to Pete about getting with Kate).

Whether Kate and Noel are officially a thing remains to be seen, but it's possible she's yo-yo'ing upward in the age gap. Noel's 52, and Kate's 45 ... a 7-year difference, as opposed to 20-plus.