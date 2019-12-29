Kylie, Sofia Richie and Caitlyn Jenner have dinner at Nobu in Malibu

Backgrid

Kylie and Caitlyn Jenner met for dinner Saturday night ... and guess who made who wait?

It went down at the fancy-schmancy Nobu in Malibu. According to the photogs, 70-year-old Caitlyn arrived first and then waited for more than an hour before Kylie arrived. Sofia Richie went along for the ride with Kylie, and the 3 of them got a table and chowed down.

Caitlyn didn't seem bothered ... Kylie has stayed closer to Caitlyn than some other members of her brood -- closer by a long shot. Caitlyn was tight with Kylie when she was pregnant with Stormi ... everyone handles things differently, and she was way more open to a relationship with Caitlyn than some of her siblings.