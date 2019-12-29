Kylie, Sofia Richie and Caitlyn Jenner have dinner at Nobu in Malibu
Kylie, Caitlyn, Sofia It's Nobu Night ... Sushi Rolls-Royce
12/29/2019 7:42 AM PT
Kylie and Caitlyn Jenner met for dinner Saturday night ... and guess who made who wait?
It went down at the fancy-schmancy Nobu in Malibu. According to the photogs, 70-year-old Caitlyn arrived first and then waited for more than an hour before Kylie arrived. Sofia Richie went along for the ride with Kylie, and the 3 of them got a table and chowed down.
Caitlyn didn't seem bothered ... Kylie has stayed closer to Caitlyn than some other members of her brood -- closer by a long shot. Caitlyn was tight with Kylie when she was pregnant with Stormi ... everyone handles things differently, and she was way more open to a relationship with Caitlyn than some of her siblings.
Check out the cars ...Caitlyn got into a yellow Porsche GT2 RS, and Kylie and Sofia left in her blue Rolls-Royce.
