Priyanka Chopra -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Priyanka Chopra's good looks were meant to be on-screen!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the actress showing off her model looks during the 50th edition of the Miss World pageant (where Chopra took home the win) in London back in 2000 (left).

And, 20 years later ... the talented star -- who is spending this weekend celebrating her 38th birthday -- was last spotted flashing her beautiful smile while attending a party earlier this year in Beverly Hills, California (right).

Chopra has gone from walking onstage as a beauty queen to acting in films and television shows ... and sometimes can be seen side stage watching her husband, Nick Jonas, perform alongside his brothers.

You better believe these good looks!

The question is ...