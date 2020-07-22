Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Case Updates from Families' Attorneys

Play video content Live Stream

The lawyers for the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will be offering updates for all 3 cases when they hold a virtual news conference ... and TMZ will be streaming live when it begins at 11 AM PT.

Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt will appear live via Zoom and also be joined by CNN/NPR political analyst Angela Rye, who will moderate the panel. Crump and Merritt hope that by holding this virtual news conference they'll continue applying pressure for justice in each case, maintain transparency with the public, discuss its challenges and the next steps to keep momentum going in each case. Crump and Merritt will also answer questions from reporters.

As we've reported ... Breonna's mom, Tamika Palmer, has praised the NBA and WNBA for keeping the spotlight on the case. You'll recall the family's wrongful death lawsuit against the 3 cops involved in her death amended its lawsuit ... alleging Breonna's home was targeted as part of the city's gentrification plan.