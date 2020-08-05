Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner

Exclusive

Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including Kylie Jenner.

Sources familiar with MTS and Cardi's upcoming track, "WAP," tell TMZ that the theme of the song and accompanying music video is all about female empowerment -- and to fully embrace that, CB enlisted some hot up-and-coming femcees in the game.

Specifically, we're told there will be appearances from Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana -- all relatively big names in their own right. Doesn't sound like they're getting verses on the track though -- we just know they're popping up on cam for the video.

Last but not least, we're told Kylie herself will cameo as well. Sorry, no rapping or singing, but she'll definitely add some eye candy. We're told the billionaire cosmetics mogul was included to reflect togetherness among women across the entertainment industry.

Our sources also say this video was shot the week before the Tory Lanez drama unfolded last month -- and that could explain why Meg was hanging out with Kylie the night she was shot in her feet. It would appear working on the song/video brought them closer together.

At any rate, it's gonna be a star-studded affair when it drops on Friday. Cardi's fans have been hungry for new music and now they're getting it ... with some visual bonuses.

