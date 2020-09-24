TMZ's Giving Away a New Tesla, Enter to Win Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What you just read isn't a typo -- indeed, it's actually happening.

We're giving away a brand-new 2020 Tesla Model 3!!! One lucky person will have the chance to win their dream ride ... and no, we're not playing here. It' the real McCoy.

This luxury car reaches up to 140 mph with a range of up to 250 mi. Indeed ... your friends will be jealous. And, don't be surprised if you get nominated as the designated driver going forward. Everyone's going to want a chance to sit shotgun in your new set of wheels.

The Model 3 has autopilot, rear-wheel drive, pearl-white paint, 18' aero wheels and an all-black, partial premium interior. It all looks very sleek and luxe. You'll love it, your friends and family will love it and passerby may or may not ooze with envy. Just imagine yourself driving down the road, windows down, music playing, and enjoying that new car smell.

Don't be one of those people who think entering giveaways are pointless because you probably don't have a chance. Just do it!!! It's free to enter. And, you never know ... you could be the new owner of a Tesla. A TESLA! And, it will make the year 2020 so much better for you. The approximate retail value of this luxury vehicle is $39,990.

Did we mention you could get it for free??? Crazy, we know.