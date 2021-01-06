Congress Reconvenes After Coup, to Count Electoral College Votes

U.S. Senators and Representatives will not let the violent coup attempt derail them their Constitutional duty .. they're back in session to complete the process of certifying the Electoral College votes.

We're live streaming from the joint session of Congress which was cut short earlier on Wednesday when the mob of President Trump's supporters took over the Capitol -- and, as you can imagine, the tone is much different now.

Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers are resuming the Electoral College vote count certification now that police, FBI and National Guard troops have secured the building.

As you know ... the process of validating President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump was swiftly and suddenly interrupted Wednesday afternoon, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Before the evacuation some GOP lawmakers objected to the Electoral College vote ... as Trump had implored them to do.

Play video content @TaylerUSA/Twitter

The dust has finally settled, but not before a woman died after being shot inside the Capitol during the mayhem.

It will be interesting to see if the objections Trump demanded from GOP leaders continue in the wake of the violence.

For their parts, Senators McConnell and Chuck Schumer say they intend to officially confirm Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday night ... as called for in the Constitution.