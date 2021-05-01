Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson Says Chris Weidman Will Fight Again 'For A Fact'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chris Weidman's shattered leg will NOT stop the former UFC champion from returning to the Octagon ... so says "The All-American's" training partner, friend, and family member, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

TMZ Sports talked to Wonderboy -- who was in Chris' corner when his leg snapped during his fight with Uriah Hall -- and we asked whether the 36-year-old fighter will ever fight again in the UFC.

Stephen -- whose brother is married to Chris' sister -- didn't hesitate when he answered.

"I know for a fact he will come back," Thompson says.

"[Chris'] style of fighting, if that ever happened to me it would be different because I rely a lot on my kicking. He could never throw a kick again and still dominate in the UFC in his division."

Wonderboy continued ... "He’s not known for his kicking, he’s known for his striking, his wrestling, so that’s the thing that makes this not very worrisome. Yeah, it’s terrible that it happened, and I pray that he heals up fast, and I know he will, but he doesn’t ever have to throw a kick again and still win fights."

Before he can fight again, Weidman -- who had a titanium rod surgically put into his tibia -- has 6 to 12 months of rehab before he can even start training ... so we asked Stephen how Chris was dealing with the traumatic injury.

"Well, to be honest with you, he’s in good spirits. He keeps a very small circle around him of family and friends, and they’re being positive, and to be honest with you he’s great. He’s great."

Awesome news!

