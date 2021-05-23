Trump Hits Golf Ball Into the Water in Feeble Swing on Own Course

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump often rags on Joe Biden for being a frail old man, but it takes one to know one ... is what you'll probably say after watching this video of the former golfing.

45 was out at his own golf course Sunday morning in New Jersey, playing a few holes with what appears to be just his caddy ... who stood by as DT tried hitting a ball over the manmade lake there and onto the green across the way. To his credit, it's probably some 150 yards away ... and, as we know, golf IS historically known as a young man's game. 😅

TMZ obtained video of the moment Trump teed off for the fairway shot ... and it's pretty fascinating to see. Watch for yourself -- Trump takes a few half-practice swings, with some kind of weird wobbling of the club, and then finally steps up and gives it a good whack.

Well, actually, it wasn't that good of a hit in the end ... because, as you can see in the clip, the ball didn't clear the lake. Instead, it dropped right in there ... got eaten up by the water.

Funny enough, you can hear Trump let out a cry of frustration -- but, this time, he refrained from dropping f-bombs and other obscenities ... unlike the last time, when he did something very similar at his course in Virginia. Maybe someone got in his ear about etiquette.

As erratic as Trump is a lot of the time, it's good to see he isn't pulling a Happy Gilmore whenever he hits into H20 ... and diving in to retrieve his prize. That'd be a little too much to handle.