Jake Paul Cops 'Gotcha Hat' Diamond Pendant To Celebrate Floyd Mayweather Scuffle

First a tattoo, now a diamond pendant?!?

Jake Paul is clearly doing EVERYTHING in his power to never forget his infamous scuffle with Floyd Mayweather ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the YouTube star has now copped insane "Gotcha Hat" drip!!!

Just days after he stole Mayweather's hat in a skirmish at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (and got a tattoo to immortalize the occasion) ... we're told Jake hit up Suny The Jeweler at Oxford Diamonds in Atlanta to have the ice made.

And, Suny sure delivered ... check out the bling -- "GOTCHA" is written in huge capital letters, while a hat sits comfortably on top of it all.

We're told the piece features approximately 20 carats of VVS diamonds with 80 grams of pure Italian solid gold ... and also has Jake's "The Problem Child" nickname inscribed on the back.

But, the most impressive part of it? The masterpiece only took a matter of weeks to complete -- 'cause Jake's tussle with Floyd just happened on May 6!!

Unclear when Jake plans to debut the bling ... but one thing's for certain, Paul's "Gotcha Hat" shtick is clearly here to stay -- and we can't say we mind.