Young Dolph Tribute at Rolling Loud

Young Dolph -- who was murdered last month -- was honored Saturday night at Rolling Loud 2021.

Play video content Rolling Loud

Key Glock performed a tribute to the fallen rapper and O.T. Genasis joined him on stage to share the moment.

Dolph was a staple at Rolling Loud, performing 4 times over the last few years. Key Glock was one of Dolph's artists from Paper Route Entertainment. He was also Dolph's cousin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Glock posted this in Instagram ... "damn bro, im LOST😞 my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Immediately after Dolph died, Rolling Loud posted a tribute ... "LONG LIVE YOUNG DOLPH 🙏"

As we reported, Dolph was gunned down November 17 in Memphis, outside a local cookie store. He had been targeted in the past ... back in 2017, Dolph was shot multiple times outside a shoe store in Hollywood. That same year his SUV was sprayed with more than 100 bullets.

Dolph's murder was clearly a targeted attack. Three people have been arrested.