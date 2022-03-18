Britney Spears Returns To Instagram, No Comment On Absence

Guess who's back ...

Britney Spears has made her return to Instagram ... two days after her sudden disappearance. With the reactivation, Britney was back to her old habits -- posting pics, eyes locked on the camera!

While Britney's caption was a simple rose emoji, her fans flocked to the comments section, welcoming her back to the platform. However, Britney doesn't address why she ever left ... our Instagram sources told us they didn't remove her profile, so it must've been her doing.

Before abandoning the app, she used the platform as a weapon against those that hurt her ... in a post that's since been deleted, she called out the entire entertainment industry, saying she was on the clock 7 days a week with little privacy.

Luckily her past posts are still on the page ... meaning fans can still watch her dance or go off about her family secrets!