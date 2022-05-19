Score a Sam's Club Membership For Cheap, Get a $10 Bonus Gift Card

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Warehouse clubs like Sam's Club are practically Disneyland for adults. Here you can find the best deals and bargains on all sorts of essentials, including items you need for your cookout on the upcoming Memorial Day.

If you're not a member yet, now just may be the perfect time to clinch a membership to Sam's Club. From now until the end of May, TMZ readers can take advantage of this exclusive discount, which grants you a 72% discount on a 1-year membership, with a $10 e-gift card to boot!

Being a Sam's Club member means that you can score quality products at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retail. From your favorite food to kitchen supplies to even electronics and furniture, you can get both your wants and needs at low prices! There are even exclusive discounts available on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, and movies.

With this deal, not only will you snag a membership, but you'll also receive a $10 e-gift card for additional savings! On your first purchase as a member, all you have to do is present the card in your local club, or enter the pin online when you checkout with your virtual cart.

A membership to Sam's Club usually costs $55, but you can get it, along with the $10 gift card, on sale for only $14.99.