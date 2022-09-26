LaMelo Ball Hopes Miles Bridges Returns To Hornets, 'Definitely Miss Him'

Play video content Charlotte Hornets

Despite Miles Bridges' off-court troubles, LaMelo Ball is pulling for him to make a return to the Charlotte Hornets ... telling reporters he misses his teammate on Monday.

As we previously reported, the Hornets decided not to sign Bridges to a max extension after he was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence earlier this offseason ... after allegedly hitting the mother of his children in June.

Prior to the alleged violent incident, MB was Melo's go-to guy on the court ... so when the All-Star sat down with the media on Monday, he was asked if he's going to miss that chemistry without Bridges this season.

"Definitely miss him," the 21-year-old said.

"Talking to him day and day just seeing what it is, but other than that ... I haven't really heard too much or anything."

Melo says he's pulling for Bridges to make a return to Charlotte ... but added, "Not really tryna throw the negative energy."

"Just keep it positive."

Of course, Bridges was a key piece to the Hornets team -- averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season. He's currently a free agent.