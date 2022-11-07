Giants' Xavier McKinney Injures Hand In ATV Accident In Cabo, Out Several Weeks
11/7/2022 8:49 AM PT
Bad news Giants fans ... star safety Xavier McKinney will be out several weeks after he was injured in an ATV accident in Cabo during the bye week.
The 23-year-old broke the news on Monday morning, saying he flew out to Mexico for the Giants' off days ... but, unfortunately, got hurt while he was on a sightseeing ATV tour.
"I had an accident and injured my hand," he said in a note on Twitter. "The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks."
It's a big blow for New York, as McKinney -- who was named a team captain this season -- is a key player on the Big Blue's defense. So far this season, he has 38 total tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.
Xavier McKinney 3rd down sack ! pic.twitter.com/PP3TvaUffX— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 30, 2022 @BobbySkinner_
"I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY," McKinney added.
The Giants are 6-2 coming out of the bye and have several important games coming up, including division matchups with the 6-2 Cowboys and the 8-0 Eagles.