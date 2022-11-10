Charlotte Hornets Bombarded With Sexual Jokes After Unveiling 'CLT' Jerseys
11/10/2022 8:43 AM PT
The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their brand new "CLT" jerseys on Thursday ... and, unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the internet to lambaste the team with sophomoric sexual jokes.
Social media erupted at the sight of the front of the uniforms ... giddily giggling over the fact that at a quick first glance, the "CLT" could look like the slang term for a part of a woman's anatomy.
"I'm ordering mine custom w/ 'Found It' on the name plate," one fan wrote.
The @Panthers are debuting a new uniform/helmet combo tonight.— Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) November 10, 2022 @WilliePStyle
The @hornets have entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/i6oICGbViD
"A CLT vs Cream City game would've been legendary," another posted.
The NBA org., though, clearly was proud of the kits nonetheless ... explaining the "CLT" is actually an abbreviation used throughout their home city -- including by Charlotte's own airport.
It is the first time the Hornets will use the abbreviation on their unis -- on previous alternate jerseys, they had stitched "CHA" on them.
Charlotte says the jerseys will be worn for 10 home games and nine away games ... and, yeah, something tells us there will be jokes aplenty in the stands at all 19 contests.