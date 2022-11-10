Charlotte Hornets Bombarded With Sexual Jokes After Unveiling 'CLT' Jerseys

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their brand new "CLT" jerseys on Thursday ... and, unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the internet to lambaste the team with sophomoric sexual jokes.

Social media erupted at the sight of the front of the uniforms ... giddily giggling over the fact that at a quick first glance, the "CLT" could look like the slang term for a part of a woman's anatomy.

"I'm ordering mine custom w/ 'Found It' on the name plate," one fan wrote.

"A CLT vs Cream City game would've been legendary," another posted.

The NBA org., though, clearly was proud of the kits nonetheless ... explaining the "CLT" is actually an abbreviation used throughout their home city -- including by Charlotte's own airport.

It is the first time the Hornets will use the abbreviation on their unis -- on previous alternate jerseys, they had stitched "CHA" on them.