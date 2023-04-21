LiAngelo Ball & Former L&HH Star Nikki Mudarris Expecting First Child

The famous Ball family is growing by one ... 'cause LiAngelo just announced he and his girlfriend Nikki Mudarris are expecting their first bundle of joy together!

The professional basketball player and former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star revealed the amazing news to their millions of Instagram followers on Friday with pics from an intimate photo shoot.

"My partner and I are excited for this next chapter of our journey as soon-to-be parents!! 🧸🤎," Ball said in the caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mudarris left a comment in the post ... saying she can't wait to meet their baby this summer.

"I wouldn’t want to bring our Angel to this world with anybody else," Mudarris said. "I love you ❤️"

Of course, this means LaVar Ball is going to be a grandpa once again (Lonzo already has a baby), while Zo and LaMelo Ball become uncles ... and they're hyped!

"My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement," the 24-year-old told People. "When I told my brothers they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed."

The relationship between Gelo and the 32-year-old reality star was private for a long time until Nikki confirmed they were an item by congratulating her man on his NBA contract in her IG story last year.

Gelo also had several stints in the G League ... spending time with the Oklahoma City Blue and the Charlotte Hornets-affiliated Greensboro Swarm.