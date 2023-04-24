Actor Dies After 12 Plastic Surgeries to Look Like BTS Star Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci is dead after dropping $220,000 for a dozen cosmetic surgeries so he could look like BTS star Jimin in an upcoming series.

Saint died Sunday morning at a South Korean hospital, the result of complications from all the plastic surgeries ... his publicist told DailyMail.

The actor went under the knife 12 times to transform his look so he could play Jimin in a streaming show ... including jaw implants, a nose job, a face-lift, lip reduction, an eyebrow lift and an eye lift, just to name a few.

But, Saint's publicist says he developed an infection from the jaw implants, which were first added in November, and went into surgery Saturday night to remove them. The procedure went south, and he had to be intubated and ultimately died hours later.

Saint reportedly knew the risks involved with jaw implant surgery, but still wanted to go through with the procedure ... with the goal of reshaping his square jawline and chin into more of a V-shape.

The actor shelled out seven figures for the surgeries to play Jimin in the Korean drama, "Pretty Lies," which his publicist says wrapped in December and is set to air in October on a major streaming network.

Saint's publicist says the actor went to South Korea in 2019 to try and break into the music industry, but was insecure about his face and his appearance and thought he wasn't getting roles because he "felt very discriminated against his Western looks."

Saint was 22.